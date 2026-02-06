The Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat, produced by Neeraj Pandey and starring Manoj Bajpayee, has landed in the middle of a major controversy ever since its teaser was unveiled earlier this week. A section of netizens objected strongly to the film’s title, alleging that it is derogatory towards the Brahmin community. The backlash escalated quickly, prompting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order strict legal action against Netflix and the film’s makers. An FIR has since been registered in Lucknow, citing allegations that the content insults caste identity and threatens social harmony.

Amid the growing outrage, producer Neeraj Pandey announced that all promotional material related to the film has been taken down temporarily. Now, lead actor Manoj Bajpayee has also broken his silence, acknowledging the concerns raised by the public and clarifying the intent behind the film.

Taking to his Instagram story, Bajpayee said that he respects the emotions expressed by viewers and that the film was never meant to target or comment on any community. “I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen,” he wrote.

The actor emphasized that his role was rooted in character and storytelling, not social commentary. “As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community,” he added.

Netflix Pulls Ghooskhor Pandat Teaser As Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey Respond To Backlash 2

Bajpayee also expressed support for Neeraj Pandey, highlighting the filmmaker’s thoughtful approach to cinema. He noted that the decision to pull the teaser and promotional material reflects how seriously the makers are taking public sentiment.

Earlier, Neeraj Pandey issued a detailed clarification, stating that Ghooskhor Pandat is a fictional cop drama and that the term “Pandat” is used merely as a colloquial name for a fictional character. “The story focuses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community,” Pandey said. He added that the film was created with sincere intent and purely for entertainment, while acknowledging that the title may have caused hurt to some viewers.

The controversy erupted after the teaser was showcased at Netflix’s ‘Next on Netflix’ event. Critics objected to the combination of the words “ghooskhor” (bribe-taker) and “Pandat,” alleging casteist stereotyping and collective defamation.

Directed by Ritesh Shah, Ghooskhor Pandat stars Manoj Bajpayee as corrupt police officer Ajay Dikshit and also features Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Divya Dutta, Shraddha Das, and Kiku Sharda. The makers have reiterated that the film should be judged only after audiences experience the complete story.