Lisa’s Hollywood Takeover Continues—Blackpink Star to Headline Netflix Rom-Com

The leap from global K-pop icon to Hollywood leading lady is happening at remarkable speed for Blackpink’s Lisa. Fresh off her highly anticipated acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3, the Thai rapper, singer, and dancer is now set to headline a brand-new romantic comedy for Netflix—cementing her growing presence in Western entertainment.

The untitled project marks a major reunion with The White Lotus executive producer David Bernad, an Emmy and Golden Globe winner. According to industry sources, the idea for the film took shape while Lisa and Bernad were working together on the HBO series in Thailand. The duo reportedly bonded over their shared love for the 1999 romantic classic Notting Hill, starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant—an influence that is expected to shape the tone and spirit of the upcoming film.

While the plot details are currently being kept tightly under wraps, the Notting Hill inspiration hints at a charming, witty romance that may explore the collision of global fame with ordinary life. To bring this vision to life, Netflix has tapped acclaimed writer Katie Silberman, best known for penning the streamer’s hit Set It Up and the critically praised coming-of-age comedy Booksmart. Silberman, who is under an exclusive multi-year deal with Netflix, will write and produce the film.

David Bernad will produce the project through his Middle Child Productions banner, while Lisa will also serve as executive producer alongside Alice Kang—signaling her growing creative influence beyond performance.

The announcement comes at a career-defining moment for Lisa. In addition to her ongoing success with Blackpink, she reached a major milestone in February with the release of her debut solo album Alter Ego, which topped multiple Billboard charts. Her transition into acting is equally ambitious. Beyond this romantic comedy, Lisa is also preparing for a major role in TYGO, a feature film set within Netflix’s action-packed Extraction universe.

Lisa’s acting journey began with her role as Mook, a wellness professional, in The White Lotus. That experience clearly opened doors to deeper industry relationships and bigger opportunities. By aligning herself with proven creatives like Bernad and Silberman, Lisa is positioning herself as a serious contender in Hollywood.

With Netflix’s strong track record in romantic comedies and Lisa’s massive global fanbase, this untitled project is already shaping up to be one of the streamer’s most talked-about upcoming releases—a true crossover moment for a global superstar.