AP Dhillon Finally Breaks Silence on Stolen Phones at Delhi Concert—and Does It With a Joke

AP Dhillon’s concerts are usually remembered for packed venues, pulsating energy, and undeniable swagger—but his Delhi show also became infamous for an unexpected controversy. Months after reports of mass mobile phone theft surfaced during his December 2025 concert, the Punjabi-Canadian rapper has finally reacted, choosing humour over outrage in true AP Dhillon style.

The rapper recently appeared in a promotional clip for Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, where host Kapil Sharma addressed the elephant in the room. Referring to Dhillon’s Delhi concert at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kapil joked about the chaos that followed when several attendees reported their phones missing during the event. The controversy had drawn significant attention, especially given the steep ticket prices, with premium categories costing several lakhs.

Kapil, known for his sharp wit, quipped, “AP stage pe apna talent dikha rahe the… aur log audience mein apna talent,” poking fun at how thefts occurred amid the high-energy performance. Without missing a beat, Dhillon fired back with a cheeky response: “Jisne 6 lakh diye hain, poora toh karna hai.” The remark instantly cracked up the studio audience and quickly caught attention online.

The episode also features comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, though Kapil jokingly introduced only himself and Dhillon as “global stars,” deliberately leaving Bassi out for comic effect. The laughter continues with Kiku Sharda appearing as Chota Shaikh, Krushna Abhishek as Bada Shaikh, and Sunil Grover stealing the spotlight as Diamond Raja. With Punjabi beats and rapid-fire jokes, the episode promises to be a crowd-pleaser.

Dhillon’s One of One India Tour in December 2025 had already generated buzz for its scale and premium pricing. The VVIP-Crystal package, priced at approximately Rs 6.25 lakh in cities like Mumbai, offered access for 15 people along with private entry, premium viewing zones, and gourmet dining.

However, following the Delhi concert, similar phone theft complaints emerged in Chandigarh and Mumbai. The crime branch later arrested four accused and recovered nearly 40 high-end smartphones worth several lakhs. According to police, the thefts were orchestrated by an organised interstate gang targeting expensive devices such as the iPhone 17 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

While the incident raised serious concerns about concert security, AP Dhillon’s light-hearted response has once again shown why fans admire his ability to laugh off controversy—without losing his cool or charisma.