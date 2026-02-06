Elvish Yadav Drops Ring Picture, Tags Jiya Shankar—Engagement or Another Viral Twist?

Jiya Shankar has once again found herself at the centre of intense social media speculation. Just days after reports claimed that she was engaged to YouTuber Fukra Insaan aka Abhishek Malhan—rumours she firmly dismissed—the actress sparked fresh curiosity by sharing a photo with a mystery man. Now, a new update involving Elvish Yadav has taken the internet by storm.

On Wednesday, Elvish Yadav posted a story showing him holding a woman’s hand adorned with a large diamond ring. Adding fuel to the fire, he tagged Jiya Shankar in the picture and captioned it, “Gave love another chance and I found my heart.” The cryptic post instantly triggered engagement rumours, with fans speculating whether the two Bigg Boss OTT alumni had taken their relationship to the next level.

So, are Jiya Shankar and Elvish Yadav actually engaged? As of now, there has been no official confirmation from either party. While the post strongly hints at a romantic announcement, many believe it could be part of a promotional strategy for an upcoming project. This theory gains weight considering Jiya recently shared a picture with a mystery man who, according to fans, does not resemble Elvish at all.

Elvish Yadav And Jiya Shankar

Adding to the confusion, this isn’t the first time Elvish Yadav has been linked to engagement rumours. Not long ago, a viral image showed him proposing to actress Jannat Zubair. That speculation was later clarified to be a scene from a music video, leaving fans cautious about jumping to conclusions this time as well.

Jiya Shankar and Elvish Yadav rose to prominence together during Bigg Boss OTT. While Jiya was evicted early in the season, Elvish entered as a wildcard and eventually emerged as the winner, defeating Abhishek Malhan. Since then, Elvish has expanded his television presence, becoming a gang leader on Roadies and appearing on Laughter Chefs, hosted by Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

As curiosity around Jiya’s personal life continues to grow, her team has issued an official statement urging restraint. The note emphasized that the actress wishes to maintain her privacy and does not want to be associated with “publicity stunts or manufactured narratives.

Until clarity emerges, fans are left guessing—whether this is a real-life love story unfolding or just another viral moment crafted for entertainment.