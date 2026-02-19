Nick Jonas’ Sweet Surprise for Priyanka Chopra Before The Bluff Premiere Is Winning Hearts

Singer and actor Nick Jonas is proving once again that he is the ultimate supportive partner to his wife, global star Priyanka Chopra. As Priyanka gears up for the release of her upcoming Hollywood action-thriller The Bluff, the film recently had its grand premiere in Los Angeles — and Nick made sure to stand by her side in the most adorable way.

Before the big night, Nick took to Instagram to share a playful ASMR-style video that instantly caught fans’ attention. In the clip, he prepared a classic cocktail for Priyanka while she was getting ready for the premiere. But before stepping into bartender mode, he made sure to hype up her film.

“Today is the premiere of Priyanka’s new film The Bluff. It’s incredible. I’ve seen it twice already, and I’m seeing it again tonight,” he said proudly.

Nick then showcased the ingredients and went on to mix a Bloody Mary-inspired drink. Once ready, he handed it to Priyanka, who was in the middle of her makeup routine. After taking a sip, she smiled and praised his effort, saying he had the “best recipe.”

In his caption, Nick cheekily wrote, “Bloody Maria* for Bloody Mary, The Bluff out 2.25 on Prime Video,” referencing Priyanka’s character Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden in the film.

At the premiere, the couple arrived hand-in-hand and quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights of the night. They didn’t shy away from showing affection — sharing a kiss, holding hands, and posing lovingly for photographers on the red carpet.

Priyanka looked effortlessly stunning in a look inspired by her character — pairing a cuirass-style top with a brown wrap skirt that balanced elegance with a fierce, action-ready vibe. Nick complemented her outfit in a coordinated brown shirt and tailored trousers.

Directed by Frank E. Flowers and co-written with Joe Ballarini, The Bluff premieres on Amazon Prime Video on February 25.

The film follows Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden, a former pirate whose peaceful life in the Cayman Islands is disrupted when her vengeful ex-captain returns, played by Karl Urban. The movie also stars Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Vedanten Naidoo, and Temuera Morrison.

With both heartfelt gestures and red-carpet moments, Nick and Priyanka once again showed why they are one of entertainment’s most beloved couples.