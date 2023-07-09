Nitesh Tiwari reveals the war scene from the ‘Bawaal’ was the toughest

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ shows an important time from the pages of history – World War 2, which acclaimed director Nitesh Tiwari says was the toughest. He revealed why it was the toughest scene to shoot from the film, which is all set to release on July 21 on Prime Video.

“The bigger challenge was to come up with a story like this and to write a screenplay on that. Shooting difficulties were the moments, recreating portions of history we not only had to be factually correct but also particular about every detail possible. This took a lot of time with my production design team and costume team,” Nitesh said.

“The challenging part was the Omaha beach the war scene. That was toughest part of the shoot”, he added.

On talking about working about Janhvi and Varun, he said he did not need to be convinced about their skills.

“My criteria is very simple. I have material on hand and talent to choose from. I don’t think I needed to be convinced about their acting capabilities. The vibes I got from them and sincerity they showed …. This is a new side of Janhvi and Varun you all will see”.