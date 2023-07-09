scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Nitesh Tiwari reveals the war scene from the ‘Bawaal’ was the toughest

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s film ‘Bawaal’ shows an important time from the pages of history - World War 2, which director Nitesh Tiwari says was the toughest.

By Agency News Desk
Nitesh Tiwari reveals the war scene from the ‘Bawaal’ was the toughest
Nitesh Tiwari's ‘Bawaal’

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ shows an important time from the pages of history – World War 2, which acclaimed director Nitesh Tiwari says was the toughest. He revealed why it was the toughest scene to shoot from the film, which is all set to release on July 21 on Prime Video.

“The bigger challenge was to come up with a story like this and to write a screenplay on that. Shooting difficulties were the moments, recreating portions of history we not only had to be factually correct but also particular about every detail possible. This took a lot of time with my production design team and costume team,” Nitesh said.

“The challenging part was the Omaha beach the war scene. That was toughest part of the shoot”, he added.

On talking about working about Janhvi and Varun, he said he did not need to be convinced about their skills.

“My criteria is very simple. I have material on hand and talent to choose from. I don’t think I needed to be convinced about their acting capabilities. The vibes I got from them and sincerity they showed …. This is a new side of Janhvi and Varun you all will see”.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nitesh Tiwari asked Varun Dhawan to never prep for ‘Bawaal’
Next article
Gary Oldman quit his booze once he realised he was going to die from alcoholism
This May Also Interest You
News

Varun, Janhvi’s ‘Bawaal’ trailer shows marriage of teacher with student going awry

Technology

Indian startup ecosystem logs lowest funding in 4 years

News

Dolly Parton says she will never be as old as she is

News

When you come out of ‘Bigg Boss’ house, you emerge stronger, says Manu Punjabi

News

Ellie Fanning says as a teenager, she was rejected for a role because she wasn't 'sexy enough'

News

Janhvi Kapoor says visit to Auschwitz left a long-lasting impression on her

Health & Lifestyle

Coffee gives brain 'special' boost, even beyond caffeine content: Study

News

Gary Oldman quit his booze once he realised he was going to die from alcoholism

News

Nitesh Tiwari asked Varun Dhawan to never prep for ‘Bawaal’

News

Johnny Depp takes stage at Manchester AO Arena with his band Hollywood Vampires

News

Sir Elton John ends his final tour in an epic, flamboyant fashion in Sweden

Technology

11, 13-inch iPad Pro with OLED display may enter mass production early 2024

News

Varun Dhawan says his dog Joey has created ‘Bawaal’ in his life, has grounded him

News

Jonah Hill's ex brands actor 'misogynist' after he asked her not to post bikini snaps

News

'Downton Abbey' villain Nigel Harman to star in dance show 'Strictly'

News

Varun, Janhvi’s ‘Bawaal’ trailer talks about war in love with sprinkle of history

News

Varun, Janhvi's 'Bawaal' trailer tells of war in love, with sprinkle of history

Technology

Eat enough of these 6 foods to lower cardiovascular disease risk: Study

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US