Nitesh Tiwary on ‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’: Want to tell youngsters that they should lead their lives on their own terms

Nitesh Tiwary has said that with his upcoming film 'Tumse Na Ho Payega', directed by Abhishek Sinha,

By Agency News Desk
Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwary has said that with his upcoming film ‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’, directed by Abhishek Sinha, the makers want to tell youngsters that they should lead their lives on their own terms and conditions.

‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’ is written by Nitesh. From the very genesis of the thought behind the film to what it aims to say, he has shared the process.

Nitesh said: “Ashwiny gifted Varun Agarwal’s book ‘How I Braved Anu Aunty And Co-Founded A Million Dollar Company’ to me and said this one has the potential to be a good film. The content of the book is universal and extremely insightful.”

“I found it extremely appealing and funny. As always, we went ahead with our gut feeling. Although, we have taken liberties to make it more relevant to the taste of our youngsters of today.”

Talking further about the content, Nitesh added: “We want to tell our youngsters that they should lead their lives on their own terms and conditions, carve a path for themselves, and define their own parameters of success rather than getting bogged down by the pressures and expectations of people around them.”

Produced by Roy Kapur Films, RSVP, Star Studios along with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwary, ‘Tum Se Na Ho Payega’ will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from September 29.

Entertainment Today

