Nithya Menen-starrer comedy drama ‘Kumari Srimathi’ to stream from Sep 28

Nithya Menen’s upcoming comedy drama series ‘Kumari Srimathi’ is all set to stream digitally from September 28. 

By Agency News Desk
Actress Nithya Menen’s upcoming comedy drama series ‘Kumari Srimathi’ is all set to stream digitally from September 28. Set in a village in East Godavari, the series hilariously encapsulates the tribulations in the life of a 30-year-old woman (played by Menen), who challenges stereotypes in a small town riddled with antiquity.

Produced by Early Monsoon Tales, a web division of Vyjayanthi Entertainments, the series is directed by Gomtesh Upadhye and stars Nithya along with Nirupam Paritala, Gautami, Thiruveer, Talluri Rameswari, Naresh, and Murali Mohan in pivotal roles

The seven episodes of ‘Kumari Srimathi’ in Telugu are dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Producer Swapna Dutt said: “Srimathi’s journey is a celebration of determination, resilience, and the unbreakable bonds of family. With a fresh and unconventional plot, Kumari Srimathi explores the intricacies of the domestic households, breaking the norms of society, and nurturing personal aspirations, all while taking the audience on an emotional and entertaining roller coaster.”

“Firmly rooted in culture with strong familial bonds at the forefront, we are confident that the viewers will find relatability in the characters and the hilarity and enjoy the show as much as we did while filming it. We are thrilled to bring the unique and empowering story to audiences worldwide exclusively on Prime Video.”

Manish Menghani, director of content licensing, Prime Video India added: “With an ensemble cast of outstanding talent, the series is an excellent choice for family viewing.”

Img. SourceNithya Menen
0
