HomeOTTNews

No live singing for Honey Singh at docu launch

By Agency News Desk

Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is gearing up for his upcoming streaming documentary, performed at the Next on Netflix event on Thursday. The event, which was organised at the Mehboob Studios in the Bandra area of Mumbai, saw him perform two of his most-loved tracks, ‘Brown Rang’ which propelled his rise to prominence and ‘Lungi Dance’ from the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Chennai Express’ which furthered his success.

However, Honey Singh didn’t perform live, he sang along the original tracks. Being completely honest, he told the media at the venue, “Main Arijit Singh toh hoon nahi jo live gaaunga. So, let’s play the track.”

For the event, Honey was dressed in a metallic sky-blue blazer which he paired with white shirt and black pants.

Meanwhile, the documentary titled, ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh Famous’, has been directed by Mozez Singh, who is known for the Shefali Shah-starrer ‘Human’, and is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment.

The documentary traces his journey from Hirdesh Singh to Yo Yo Honey Singh.

It will show the rapper’s personal and professional journey, with behind-the-scenes moments. It will also feature sit-downs with his family members, friends and music collaborators who have been by his side.

The documentary will soon drop on Netflix.

Previous article
Shweta Tiwari picture of elegance in pink Anarkali set; lotus emojis in caption
Next article
Anupam Kher learned swimming, broke shoulder during 'Vijay 69' shoot
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US