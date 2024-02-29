Shweta Tiwari picture of elegance in pink Anarkali set; lotus emojis in caption

Actress Shweta Tiwari, who was most recently seen in the web series ‘Indian Police Force’ has shared a glimpse of her new ethnic look, melting the fans with her ‘limitless’ beauty. The ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ fame actress is an avid social media user, and often keeps sharing updates of her personal and professional life on Instagram, where she enjoys 5.2 million followers.

In the new photoshoot, Shweta looked like a vision as she wore a pink Anarkali set. The heavily golden embroidered suit was paired with a matching dupatta.

She went all glam for the makeup — nude pink lips, pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, contoured face, and highlighted cheeks. For jewellery she opted for only heavy jhumkas.

The 43-year-old captioned the post with ‘lotus’ emojis.

One fan commented: “Ur beauty has no limits”, another said: “day by day getting younger”.

A user wrote: “embracing the traditions”, while another shared: “super gorgeous.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shweta was seen in a Punjabi film ‘Mitran Da Naa Chalda’.

In the action thriller series ‘Indian Police Force’, which is directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, she plays the role of Shruti Bakshi, Vikram’s (Vivek Oberoi) wife.

This series stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead.

