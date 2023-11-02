scorecardresearch
On Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday, ‘Jawan’ gets a digital release

Shah Rukh Khan, the makers of his recent action-packed pan-India film 'Jawan', have released the movie on OTT, with its extended version.

On the occasion of the 58th birthday of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the makers of his recent action-packed pan-India film ‘Jawan’, have released the movie on OTT, with its extended version.

SRK is absolutely thrilled with the release of ‘Jawan’ in its uncut, extended version.

“Jawan’s journey from script to screen has been nothing short of phenomenal, and I can’t wait for fans around the world to watch Jawan with their families. Here’s to our labour of love leaving its mark across the globe and to more exciting adventures in the world of cinema,” added SRK.

The movie has enthralled audiences across the globe with its gripping plot, brilliantly choreographed action sequences, masaledaar dialogues and enticing acting prowess.

The flick stars SRK in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (billed as a special appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

It is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The movie has theatrical release on September 7.

It is now streaming on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

