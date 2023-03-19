scorecardresearch
OTT series 'Beef' took a toll on Steven Yeun, Ali Wong

OTT series 'Beef' took a toll on Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, the actors were asked how they managed to decompress after performing such explosive anger on set.

By News Bureau

Hollywood ‘Beef’ stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as two people involved in a road rage incident that spirals out of control and begins to consume their every waking moment. Despite that Yeun and Wong have no actual beef with each other, that anger began to consume them outside of the show, too – except in real life, it came in the form of hives, reports Variety.

During an interaction following the world premiere of ‘Beef’ at South by Southwest, the actors were asked how they managed to decompress after performing such explosive anger on set.

“Our bodies shut down,” Yeun said.

“Steven and I both broke out in hives after the show. Mine was on my face. His was all over his body because he’s weak like that,a Wong said, to wide audience laughter. “It definitely took a toll on us, but we didn’t even realise until after the show ended. I mean, I won’t even talk about what happened to your elbow.”

She continued, quoted by Variety: “I don’t think we knew that was going to happen. If we knew what we were going to put our bodies and minds through, maybe we wouldn’t have said yes, but we’re really glad we did.”

Jin said that Yeun was one of the first people to hear the idea for ‘Beef’: “We talked for like three hours. Conversations with Steven usually start like, ‘Hey, I want to talk to you about this show,’ and then three hours later, we’re like, ‘Why is God the way he is?'”

‘What attracted me is that we got to play with something that we’re not asked to on the surface, which is our shadow selves,” Yeun said. “This whole show is every character’s shadow self, and we all have that. So to tap into that – and to get paid for it – is great. And hopefully to make you feel seen, too, because this shit’s very common.”

