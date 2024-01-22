OYO Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal: Wish Ayodhya & India continue to grow, flourish

The founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, Ritesh Agarwal has expressed his emotions on the streaming of ‘Shark Tank India 3’ on the auspicious occasion of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, calling it a beautiful coincidence.

‘Shark Tank India 3’ is all set to start the entrepreneurial journey with new and innovative pitchers from January 22.

Talking about the same, Ritesh, who has joined the investors panel this year in the business reality show, said: “It’s a beautiful coincidence for ‘Shark Tank India 3’ to start streaming on the auspicious day of Ram Mandir’s inauguration. I wish that Ayodhya and India continue to grow and flourish, while also praying for all the Indian start ups to be big successes where ‘Shark Tank India 3’ will play an instrumental role.”

Ritesh is also invited to be a part of this historic moment at Ayodhya.

Expressing his gratitude and emotions of what this means to him, he said: “Ayodhya is an important part of all Indians. I have grown up listening to the stories of Lord Ram and Ayodhya as his place of birth. I remember watching Ramayana as a child and revisiting my fondness for it again during Covid. I think it’s close to not just me but every Indian.”

“Growing up in a middle class family you usually don’t get to travel a lot, but I had the privilege to travel to Ayodhya once back in the day. So for me to have the opportunity to see how it has transformed from then to now, it’s going to be a surreal and emotional moment,” he added.

‘Shark Tank India 3’ will air on Sony LIV starting January 22.