Pankaj Tripathi on 1 yr of 'Criminal Justice' : Would love to see how Madhav Mishra's family grows

Versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi, who has won our hearts with his portrayal of wittiest and sharpest lawyer 'Madhav Mishra' in web series 'Criminal Justice', said he would love to see the character flourish professionally and also in his personal life. 

By Agency News Desk
On the first anniversary of the release of ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’, Pankaj has opened up about his favourite thing about playing Madhav Mishra, and what he looks forward to for his character.

“I would hope to see Madhav Mishra handle much more complex cases that challenge him as a lawyer and bring justice. While it would be great to see him flourish professionally, in his personal life, I would love to see how the Mishra family grows, from Mrs. Mishra’s insights/ instincts to witty nok-jhoks,” shared Pankaj.

The 46-year-old actor said: “Criminal Justice gave me Madhav Mishra, a character I relate to the most so celebrating one year anniversary feels like a homely celebration. ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’ explored a very sensitive case which affected me to be honest.”

Talking about the role, the ‘Mirzapur’ fame actor said: “Compared to the roles I’ve done before, ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’ shows a new side. Madhav Mishra is someone who leads a simple life and looks beyond what meets the eye and that really caught my attention. Although I have played completely different characters from him, some very innocent and some extremely brutal, in this, Madhav Mishra was a fresh character. He fights legal cases and understands the emotional complexities that may come with it, something I had never played before.”

Talking about the anniversary, he shared, “I have never felt so attached and connected to a show as Criminal Justice and I’m glad that Disney+ Hostar presented that opportunity to bring Madhav Mishra to all. You know, Whenever people see me at the airport or on the road, they always mention Madhav Mishra to me. He is a very popular and loved character by the audience. I feel great.”

‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’ is a legal web series directed by Rohan Sippy. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Purab Kohli, Swastika Mukherjee and Adinath Kothare in pivotal roles, the storyline follows the murder case of a teenage celebrity.

The show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pankaj was recently seen in ‘OMG 2’, as Kanti Sharan Mudgal. He next has ‘Fukrey 3’, ‘Main Atal Hoon’, and ‘Stree 2’ in the pipeline.

