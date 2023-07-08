scorecardresearch
Parvati Sehgal is inspired by Anupam Kher to shatter fear of being typecast

Actress Parvati Sehgal said she takes inspiration from phenomenal actor Anupam Kher to shatter her fear of being 'typecast'.

Actress Parvati Sehgal, who is all set to captivate audiences with her negative role in ‘Gauna Ek Pratha’, said she takes inspiration from phenomenal actor Anupam Kher to shatter her fear of being ‘typecast’.

‘Gauna Ek Pratha’ is a journey of Gehna, a determined and self-motivated individual who is on a quest to find her beloved husband, Gaurav, and complete the final ritual of their wedding—the Gauna ceremony.

As Gehna strives to fulfill this sacred tradition, she encounters an intriguing obstacle in the form of Urvashi (played by Parvati), a strong-willed and ambitious woman with a grand vision of transforming Patna into the next Paris.

Talking about her potential fears of being typecast, Parvati expressed: “I have played negative roles back to back, but I am merely bringing to life a character that is the creation of someone else’s imagination, the writer. I perform the role as directed by the director.”

She continued: “An example that resonates with me is Anupam Kher, a phenomenal actor we all admire. When he entered showbiz, his first role was that of a 75-year-old man in the movie ‘Saaransh’. If he had limited himself by thinking about being typecast, he wouldn’t have reached the heights he has achieved. We have witnessed him leave his mark in a variety of roles.”

“Acting is only acting; it does not define the person I am and never will. I am open to any role that comes my way, be it positive or negative. My aim is to give my best, and if someone truly hates my character, then I believe I am doing my job well,” she added.

‘Gauna Ek Pratha’ airs today on Shemaroo Umang.

Nord 3 brings flagship features to mid-range segment in India
Neena Gupta to reunite with Kanwaljeet Singh again in ‘Ishq-E-Nadaan’
