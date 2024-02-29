HomeOTTNews

Patralekha reveals she once broke up with Rajkummar when they were dating

By Agency News Desk

Actress Patralekha, who is married to Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao, has revealed that she once had a break-up with her husband during the initial phase of their relationship. The actress spoke with the media on Thursday at the Next on Netflix event, organised at Mehboob Studios in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

She will be soon seen in ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ and ‘IC-814’.

‘Wild Wild Punjab’ is a road trip film in which Varun Sharma’s character is taken on a road trip tp get over his break up.

Taking a stroll down the memory lane, Patralekha told host Zakir Khan, “Mera Raj ke saath break-up hua tha. I was very sad and thought of leaving Mumbai. One of my friends insisted that I go on a trip to Goa and everything would be fine after that. I went to Goa and cleared my mind. However, once I came back to Bombay, I eventually got back with Raj.”

She further mentioned, “My friend saw Raj and me on television and was very angry”.

Patralekha and Rajkummar tied the nuptial knot on November 15, 2021 in Chandigarh.

‘Wild Wild Punjab’ and ‘IC-814’ will be available to stream on Netflix soon.

