SLB's niece and AD Sharmin Segal unveils her 'Heeramandi' look

Sharmin Segal, the niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is set to essay the role of Alamzeb in her uncle's OTT debut 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

Actress Sharmin Segal, the niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is set to essay the role of Alamzeb in her uncle’s OTT debut ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’. The look of her character was unveiled on Thursday at the Next on Netflix event in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

The event, held at Mehboob Studios, saw the leading ladies of ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ gracing the event as well.

Netflix took to Instagram and shared Sharmin’s look. They wrote in the caption, “As everything around her dazzles with glory, she yearns for freedom to love. Introducing @sharminsegal as Alamzeb. ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ is coming soon, only on Netflix.”

Sharmin, who made her film debut with the 2019 film ‘Malaal’, has earlier worked with her uncle SLB in the capacity of an assistant director in films like ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’.

She belongs to the third generation of the Bhansali family in Hindi cinema. Her grandfather Mohan Segal launched veteran actress Rekha. Her Mother Bela Segal served as the editor on SLB’s critically acclaimed film ‘Black’ which starred Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The series will soon release on Netflix.

