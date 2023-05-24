Pawan Singh, Smrity Sinha starrer ‘Bewafa Sanam’ on JioCinema

After the release of Dinesh Lal Yadav aka ‘Nirahua’s biggest blockbuster film ‘Maai’ which has received a good response from the audience, Jio Studios next Bhojpuri film ‘Bewafa Sanam’ starring Pawan Singh and Smrity Sinha in lead roles is now streaming on JioCinema for free.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Abhay Sinha, the romantic-drama a popular genre for Bhojpuri films, tells the story of Prem who on his father’s order agrees to marry Sandhya. One fine day, Prem meets a modern girl Neha and they start getting close. Sandhya gets the whiff of their romance. What happens next forms the crux of the story!

The film has been shot at picturesque locations in London and mounted on a large scale, Bewafa Sanam is definitely a film that the audience is sure to enjoy.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Abhay Sinha, Bewafa Sanam releases on JioCinema today for free.