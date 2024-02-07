'Political War' unveils hard truths through in its latest track 'Roshni'

The makers of the upcoming film ‘Political War’, which is set to release overseas on February 23, unveiled the latest song titled ‘Roshni’ from the film recently, and it is receiving a lot of positive response from the audience.

The song, which has been crooned, written and composed by Satendra Tiwari, portrays the bitter truth of how far people can stoop in politics to win elections.

It comes in the film’s narrative during the film’s pre-climax and features impactful lyrics, making it stand out.

Director Mukesh Modi has stated that every song in the film is situational and connected to the story.

Earlier the song, ‘Jay Shree Ram’, from the film received a lot of popularity, and was dedicated to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Mukesh Modi expresses his gratitude for the love the film’s teaser and songs are receiving and hopes that audiences everywhere will enjoy the film.

The film, directed by Viivek Srivastava and Mukesh Modi, stars Seema Biswas, Riturparna Sengupta, Milind Gunaji, Prashant Narayanan, Abhay Bhargava, Shishir Sharma, Aman Verma, Jiten Mukhi, Prithvi Zutshi, Dev Sharma, Arun Bakshi, Gaurav Amlani, Sweety Walia, Kanan Malhotra and Subhashish Chakraborty.

The film, made under the banner of Indie Films Inc., has been shot across Mumbai, Varanasi, Lucknow, and the United States.

Earlier, the censor board refused to grant a certificate to the film. As a result, the film is not being released in Indian cinemas, but it will hit overseas theaters on February 23, followed by an OTT release.