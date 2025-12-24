Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf Spotted Shooting Mismatched Season 4—Fans Lose It

The heartwarming and romantic drama series, titled “Mismatched” and presented by the very talented Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, has a special spot in fans’ hearts, and there is promising news for all those who are eagerly awaiting the final story to be unleashed. The third season of “Mismatched” was released on the popular platform “Netflix” in December 2024, and immediately after that, the streaming platform decided to give a renewal to the series for a fourth and last season, to be expected to launch in 2026. However, to everyone’s surprise, it has been observed that the “Mismatched” season 4 has already begun to be shot.

Recently, Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf were seen shooting in Mumbai’s famous Marine Drive. Some of the behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the shooting were quickly posted on various social media platforms, going viral. Fans posted the videos of the shooting of these artists on Instagram, showing both of them sitting together at Marine Drive while shooting. Fans had gathered nearby, trying to take a glimpse of the much-loved duo.

The viral pictures caused an immediate stir and speculate about the plot of the final season, and to fuel these speculations, even Prajakta and Rohit posted pictures from the background of the final season on their own social media handles. In these pictures, balloons in the shape of the figure “4” were floating in the background, and these had caused the buzz that the fourth season of the web series has rolled into production.

The fact that Netflix India had announced the final season way back in May was made clear with its nostalgic post on Instagram, which reads, “We’ve cried, we’ve screamed, we’ve shipped. Let’s meet for a cold coffee non-date, one last time? Mismatched Season 4 is coming soon, only on Netflix.” Another confirmation came from producer Ronnie Screwvala, who announced the series will end with its fourth installation.

Talking about the journey of the show, Screwvala expressed his happiness to be back for the final season. He stated that “Mismatched is an actual fan favorite and it’s been an incredible journey watching the ‘Dimple and Rishi’ fandom just grow and grow and grow with each season.” He further stated that the show has “started conversations, fueled fan theories, and created an obsessively passionate fan base” that makes the final season even more special.

The third season that started being streamed on December 13, 2024, returned some familiar faces in Rannvijay Singha, Muskkaan Jaaferi, Taaruk Raina, and Ahsaas Channa along with some new entrants in Lauren Robinson, Garima Yajnik, and Akshat S. The third season picked up three years after Season 2 and was quite well-received because of the palpable chemistry between Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf. As “Mismatched” gears up for its series finale, fans can look forward to one last roller coaster of emotions as Dimple and Rishi navigate this journey.