Rashmika Mandanna Turns Warrior in Mysaa—First Glimpse Is Raw, Intense and Unstoppable

Rashmika Mandanna has once again proven why she is one of the most versatile actors of her generation. The actress left fans spellbound after the makers unveiled the first glimpse of her upcoming film Mysaa, showcasing her in a fierce, rebellious, and completely unrecognisable avatar. Released on social media today, the much-awaited glimpse instantly went viral, with fans calling it nothing short of “blockbuster loading.”

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika shared the intense video, which opens with her confronting a group of people who have come to kill her. Instead of fleeing, her character chooses to stand her ground and face them head-on. With blood-smeared clothes, steely eyes, and zero fear on her face, Rashmika commands the screen with a powerful presence. Though brief, the clip was enough to send fans into a frenzy, with many praising her raw performance and fearless energy.

Along with the video, Rashmika teased fans with a playful yet intriguing caption: “Mysaa. This is just the tip of the tip of the iceberg. We just wanted to do something fun for an evening to show you the world now—and the serious stuff? Ohhhhohohohooio, you’ll see it in a couple of months. So have funnn!” The message hinted that the glimpse is only a small taste of what lies ahead.

Earlier, on Sunday, Rashmika had built anticipation by sharing a striking poster of Mysaa on X (formerly Twitter). The poster features the actress in a ferocious look—holding a weapon in one hand and handcuffs in the other, dressed in a blood-stained kurta and dupatta. Along with it, she wrote, “The world will remember her name #MYSAA. The first glimpse on 24.12.25. #RememberTheName.”

Mysaa is described as an emotional action thriller, with Rashmika reportedly portraying a woman from the Gond community. Directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films, the movie promises a unique blend of emotion, adrenaline, and mythology. The film is backed by producers Ajay and Anil Sayyapureddy.

Rashmika first announced the project in June this year by unveiling a fierce first-look poster. At the time, she expressed her excitement and nervousness, calling Mysaa a character and world she had never explored before. She described the role as raw, intense, and deeply transformative.

While many details about Mysaa remain under wraps, one thing is clear—the film marks a bold new chapter in Rashmika Mandanna’s career, pushing her boundaries and redefining her on-screen persona.