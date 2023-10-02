Pratik Gandhi opens up about playing Mahatma in web series ‘Gandhi’

Actor Pratik Gandhi, who is known for his role of Harshad Mehta in the hit streaming series ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’, and is a big star in Gujarati cinema, will be soon seen essaying the role of Mahatma Gandhi in an upcoming webseries titled ‘Gandhi’. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the actor spoke about his role and his connection with the Mahatma as the figure as he has spent years essaying him on stage.

Speaking about the pivotal role, Pratik said: “For me this is a very important role, one of the biggest shows I do in my life because I play the pivotal role of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. We will try our best to show his life and his journey. This is one the very first shows to depict something like this in the history of entertainment.”

The actor confessed that when he was first asked to play the role, he realised how big this responsibility is as an actor.

He said, “I have been playing his role on the stage for many years and we learn about ‘Mahatma’about Gandhi who was just a normal man, and the necessary steps he took to become the man and freedom fighter he is.”

The actor further mentioned that of all the qualities of the father of nation, the one which he is inspired by the most is his simplicity, “I am very inspired by Gandhiji and his simplicity. I have seen people around me adapt to simplicity and I am most inspired by that.”

The streaming series, titled ‘Gandhi’, is based on the works of historian Ramachandra Guha, and is directed by Hansal Mehta with whom Pratik reunites after ‘Scam 1992’. It is produced by Applause Entertainment