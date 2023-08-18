scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Prince Narula Gang to secure victory as his members shine on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’

The Prince Gang is going on full attack mode in their next task, which will see his contestants Aashika, Pihu and Digvijay seeming like top contestants

By Agency News Desk
Prince Narula Gang to secure victory as his members shine on ‘MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand’
Prince Narula Gang to secure victory as his members shine on ‘MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand’

The Prince Gang is going on full attack mode in their next task, which will see his contestants Aashika, Pihu and Digvijay seeming like top contestants, beating out the rest of their competition in a tough and furious battle. The task will see the contestants attempting to balance themselves on an unsteady net as they will be climbing up and then running down to the checkpoint with a timer on the go. The height is great, the sun is blazing, the competition is fierce and the time is not much.

Plus, there is a lot of tension and nervousness surrounding the contestants as they struggle to beat out each other, with a member nearly falling out while the rest proceed to look shocked wondering just how they will compete.

This doesn’t, however, stop Aashika, Pihu and Digvijay from holding their own while Vashu gets left far behind as they swiftly run up and overtake the competition, and proceed to complete the task on time.

The rest of the Gang Leaders will look on silently and observe, and though caught in the thrill, Prince Narula will keep cheering on his members, motivating them to literally reach the new heights drowning out all other noise.

The Rhea Chakraborty Gang and the Gautam Gulati Gang, while not failing this task, will still end up coming short of what was expected with Prince expected to secure the victory, as his contestants perform fabulously, showcasing their willpower, strength, endurance, dexterity, stamina and zeal to win.

This will gain them great respect from the fans who proceed to call out the Prince Gang contestants, cheering them for their display of great strength and relentless courage, securing extra points for the Prince Gang.

‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ airs on MTV and JioCinema.

11
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
28% GST impact: Online poker platform Spartan Poker lays off 125 employees
Next article
1st T20I: Bumrah, Prasidh, Bishnoi star as India beat Ireland in rain-hit game
This May Also Interest You
Lyrics

Gadar 2 – Chal Tere Ishq Mein Song Lyrics starring Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur 

News

Britney Spears opens up on her split with Sam Asghari

News

Former 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' contestant Puneet Superstar takes a dig at show with new song

Technology

Galaxy Z Flip5: Your pocketable friend for ultimate self-expression

News

Demi Lovato goes out full hard rock in new version of 'Confident' from her 'Revamped' LP

Sports

Rinku Singh can end up being a brilliant finisher like MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh: Kiran More

News

Kirron Kher gets nostalgic as she remembers late Yash Chopra

Sports

My mother borrowed money from others to keep me going: Rinku Singh

Technology

Stem cell therapy can help restore vision after eye injury

Technology

Living alone puts people with cognitive decline at high risk: Study

Sports

You've just got to move on; I'm trying not to think about it anymore: Harry Brook on ODI WC omission

News

Badshah grooves to 'Eyy Bidda' with 'N-House Crew' in 'IGT 10'

Sports

Hockey India announces 40-member core probable group for maiden Sub-Jr Men’s National Coaching Camp

News

No facelift : Charlize Theron debunks rumours about her 'different' look

News

Taylor Swift was spotted in a bar, fans block major road in New Jersey

News

Bradley Cooper reveals drug addiction almost killed him: 'I was lucky'

Sports

Everyone was waiting for Bumrah, so good to see him back in his rhythm: Ravi Bishnoi

News

Kangana Ranaut praises Sanjay Leela Bhansali, calls him 'living God'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US