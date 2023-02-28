scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chopra plays an elite spy with no past memory in 'Citadel' first-look

The first-look images of the upcoming action-spy thriller series 'Citadel' were unveiled recently and they show Priyanka Chopra Jonas

By News Bureau

The first-look images of the upcoming action-spy thriller series ‘Citadel’ were unveiled recently and they show Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a deadly gun-toting avatar which she balances by setting the mercury on fire with her look. Her character is revealed to be an elite spy, Nadia Sinh in the show directed by Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo.

‘Citadel’ tells the story of the eponymous independent global spy agency which gets destroyed by operatives of Manticore as the former was tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people. Manticore is a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows.

With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They continue to be hidden from the world, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.

Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

The series also stars Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Moller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje and Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy.

‘Citadel’ has been executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes for AGBO, Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg for Midnight Radio, Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer.

The series will premiere on Prime Video on April 28, with two episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

‘Citadel’ and its subsequent series traverse the globe with interconnected stories. Each Citadel series is locally created, produced, and filmed in-region, and stars top talent, forming a distinct global franchise. Series are already underway in Italy and India, respectively, starring Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

