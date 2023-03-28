scorecardresearch
Rahul Subramanian to engage in crowd-work with upcoming comedy special 'Rahul Talks to People'

By News Bureau

The trailer of comedian Rahul Subramanian’s upcoming crowd-work special ‘Rahul Talks to People’, was unveiled on Tuesday.

The one-hour hour special features Rahul Subramanian performing one of his well-loved and enjoyed comedy formats – a spontaneous and impromptu interaction with audiences in Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

In the comedy special, the stand-up comic will be seen engaging in unscripted and unrehearsed conversations with six different sets of audiences across five cities – capturing a range of people from a marketing professional to a bunch of friends.

Talking about the special, Rahul Subramanian said, “I am extremely excited (and nervous) to be bringing my Crowdwork Special to streaming audiences across the world. I enjoy this format a lot, as it requires both the audience as well as myself to be present and in-the-moment, all the time. The experience of starting from nothing and seeing a joke/funny moment get built from scratch is a fulfilling experience. I really-really hope when people watch this online, they have as much fun as we had in the live shows.”

With his sharp sense of humour, ability to instantly improvise, Rahul turns these ordinary conversations like stressful jobs, technology, corporate culture, cricket umpiring, marketing, and more into a laugh-a-riot not just for the live audiences but also the viewers.

The comedian further mentioned, “Unlike the classical stand-up routine, ‘Crowdwork’ is different as it is completely unscripted and depends heavily on the comedian’s ability to connect with the audience members and find humour on the fly. The unpredictability of the format is what makes it extremely exciting, and challenging. The good thing is we have already done the tough part, and are very pleased with the outcome. Now I am just looking forward to taking this show to a wider audience and (hopefully) make them laugh too.”

Produced by OML and directed by Biswa Kalyan Rath, the crowdwork special ‘Rahul Talks to People’ will be available from March 30 on Prime Video.

