Rakulpreet Singh-starrer 'I Love You' teaser twists love story into a thriller

The teaser of 'I Love You' initially talks about the warm fuzzy feeling of falling for someone, and soon twists into a thriller leaving the audience with a thousand questions.

By Agency News Desk
Rakulpreet Singh-starrer 'I Love You' teaser twists love story into a thriller
Rakulpreet Singh, Pavail Gulati in I Love You _ pic courtesy yt

The teaser of the upcoming thriller film ‘I Love You’ was unveiled on Thursday. The teaser initially talks about the warm fuzzy feeling of falling for someone, and soon twists into a thriller leaving the audience with a thousand questions.

The film stars Rakulpreet Singh, Pavail Gulati and Akshay Oberoi in the lead and has been directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nikhil Mahajan of ‘Godavari’ fame.

Talking about the film, Nikhil said: “I Love You is a special film for me for many reasons. I collaborated with the wonderful Rakul and Pavail who have over the making of this film become close friends of mine.”

He further mentioned: “It is also produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose who ensured that we get to make exactly the film that we set out to make. And lastly, it has found its home at Jio Studios with whom I share a very special relation, as I also did Godavari with them and it’s a place very close to home for me.”

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘I Love You’ is a Athena Production, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterapal and Gaurav Bose.

The film will soon drop on Jio Cinema.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

