scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Rhea Chakraborty opens up about her challenging times, being labelled

Rhea Chakraborty has spoken up on the tough times she faced in life when she was labelled by people.

By Agency News Desk
Rhea Chakraborty opens up about her challenging times, being labelled
Rhea Chakraborty opens up about her challenging times, being labelled

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who serves as the Gang Leader on the youth adventure reality show ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’, has spoken up on the tough times she faced in life when she was labelled by people.

In the upcoming episode of ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’, Rhea will be seen sympathising with contestant Shuly Nada during the auditions over the subject of body positivity.

Rhea will be seen recalling her experience where she chose to rise above and combat all the hatred, rather than succumb to it. She will mention: “A lot of people will say a lot of things. I have been labelled with many names, and many things have been said about me. But will I accept those labels? Kya main unke wajah se apne life me rukungi? Bilkul bhi nahi. Let them go. Kaun hai woh? (Will that stop me from living the life I want, certainly not. Let them go. Who are those people to comment on me?)”

The upcoming episode will see Shuly Nadar, a gifted calisthenics athlete, sharing her traumatic experience of an abusive boyfriend and various discriminatory labels she fought owing to her skin colour. Her story will leave all the gang leaders emotional.

Gang Leader Rhea will be seen sympathising with her strongly and saying: “Nothing is wrong with your colour, you are absolutely beautiful and strong. You deserve the best in life and jo bhi aapke sath hua, woh aapki galti nahi hai, unki galti hai.”

‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’ airs Saturday and Sunday on MTV India and Jio Cinema.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Supriya Pathak: I felt a sense of belonging on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' set
Next article
Covid origins probe: New report shows US intelligence community divided
This May Also Interest You
News

Ileana on pregnancy weight: 'Love how my body changed these past few months'

Health & Lifestyle

Covid origins probe: New report shows US intelligence community divided

News

Supriya Pathak: I felt a sense of belonging on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' set

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid flirts with Akanksha Puri

Technology

Business software major Anaplan begins mass layoffs: Report

Sports

Indian hockey teams celebrate FIH Inclusion and Diversity Day

Technology

Hacker who took over Biden, Musk Twitter accounts sent to prison

News

Vijay Varma reveals Tamannaah Bhatia told him he is the first person she kissed on-screen

Technology

Amazon CEO says committed to invest $26 bn in India by 2030

News

Huma Qureshi on ‘Tarla’: Grown up watching her show with my mother recreating dishes from her cookbook

Technology

US-India collaboration on DPIs will make us a global digital innovation hub: Nasscom

Technology

Committed to invest $26 bn in India by 2020: Amazon CEO

News

Kartik Aryan tells how Sajid Nadiadwala compared 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with 'DDLJ'

News

TV actor Arun Mandola on 'Adipurush': Dialogues, VFX in 'Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman' are better

News

Jennifer Lawrence ate garlic before doing kissing scenes with Liam Hemsworth

News

Sarah Jessica Parker says Kim Cattrall’s cameo in ‘And Just Like That’ is about ‘celebrating’ show anniversary

News

Sanam Aa Gaya Poster Out: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla holding each other in their arms

News

Jason Derulo spent 'around $30,000' on son's second birthday party

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US