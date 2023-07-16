scorecardresearch
Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula’s Gang form unlikely alliance at 1st vote out of ‘MTV Roadies’

The upcoming episode of the youth adventure reality show ‘MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand’, will see the first vote out of the season.

By Agency News Desk
The upcoming episode of the youth adventure reality show ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’, will see the first vote out of the season. The show host, Sonu Sood, will be seen announcing the vote out as the tension in the air will be palpable.

To tackle the threat of getting voted out, the contestants will be seen planning to save themselves and their Gangs but Digvijay will be seen pitching to all the other contestants as he feels targeted. However, amidst the chaos and uncertainty, a surprising alliance will form. Gang Leaders Prince and Rhea, who shared an edgy side during the auditions, will see their gangs coming together to strategically save both their Gangs.

During the course of the episode, Rhea will be seen saying, “Ye toh kabhi socha hi nahi tha maine, hum se pehele toh humari gang ki alliance hogayi hai (I never thought something like this would happen. Our gangs have come together before both of us could arrive at a common platform, our gangs formed an alliance)”. This unexpected collaboration will catch everyone off guard, especially Gautam.

As the game progresses, Sonu will introduce a new twist to the voting process. He will add a ‘Kaand’ factor in the vote out where tables will be seen turning and unfortunately Pallavi will have to bear the brunt of it all. To this Prince will say, “Pallavi, 17 votes aaye hain aapko, agar counting aati hain aapko, toh 1 vote aapke team se bhi aaya hain (Pallavi, you have received 7 votes, if you could count, there’s one vote from our own team also)”.

Sonu will further introduce a new task that has the potential to overturn the game once again and everyone will see Gautam exclaiming, “I told you, accha karne walo ke saath hamesha accha hi hota hai (those who have their hearts at right place, will never be wronged)”.

This task will be an opportunity for Pallavi’s gang to save her from elimination and throw a wrench into the plans of those who seek to vote her out.

‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’ airs Saturday-Sunday on MTV and Jio Cinema.

