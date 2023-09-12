Rohan Vinod Mehra: My character Shubendu is emotional core of 'Kaala'

Actor Rohan Vinod Mehra opened up on his character in the gritty crime thriller ‘Kaala’, saying his role is about the story of a man who’s doing everything for love. Stepping into the shoes of Shubendu Mukherjee in ‘Kaala’, Rohan shared his view on how he views his character that’s a man of a few words and driven with vengeance and love for his family.

Talking about the same, Rohan said: “There are themes of betrayal and justice but when you look objectively at Shubendu’s story, it will look like a story of revenge, and him taking law in his own hands. However, when you’re playing a character you have to look at it subjectively, atleast I did and for me, it was the story of a man who’s doing everything for love.”

“The strong bonds he shares with the characters, despite him being the one taking revenge and seeking justice, he brings an emotion to the show which is very important to the central themes of the show. However, for me, Shubendu is really the emotional core of the story. So, I’ll always say that he’s the one fighting for love,” he added.

‘Kaala’ shows the workings of the parallel economy of black money as white money is turned to black through the process of reverse hawala. It shows the intense pursuit of IB Officer Ritwik (played by Avinash Tiwary) to dismantle a reverse hawala operation from its very core.

The show also stars Rohan Vinod Mehra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Taher, Jitin Gulati, and Elisha Mayor.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Bejoy Nambiar, ‘Kaala’ is set to stream from September 15 on Disney + Hotstar.