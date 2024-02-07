Romanch Mehta opens up on his 'multi-dimensional' role in 'Baghin'

Actor Romanch Mehta shared insights into his role in the upcoming show ‘Baghin’, saying his character is emotionally driven, and the arc is beautifully designed. Known for his roles in shows like ‘Kulfi Kumar Bajewala,’ and ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’, Romanch plays the character of Shekhar in ‘Baghin’.

“I play the character of Shekhar in the show, one of the three brothers. While I’m not very choosy, Shekhar is everything a character should be like. He is multi-dimensional to say the least. He has shades of both, good and bad. He’s someone you’d love at certain points, and someone you’d also end up hating. He will make you smile and also make you cry, and that’s his X factor,” said Romanch.

The ‘Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev’ fame actor further said: “He is emotionally driven and his reaction to situations is something that the audience will relate to. As an actor, when you say yes to a particular character, what you look for is its graph. In Baghin, my character arc is beautifully designed.”

“Each episode reveals a different facet of Shekhar, and when I read the script, I was utterly impressed with it. There was no reason for me to turn it down,” he added.

‘Baghin’ revolves around three brothers, unravelling a fierce confrontation between man and beast. The show also features Aneri Vajani, Zeeshan Khan, Ansh Bagri, Iqbal Azad and Mridula Oberoi, and Krrip Kapur Suri in pivotal roles.

The plot centres around ‘Gauri’ (Aneri Vajani), a simple girl deeply in love with Veer (Zeeshan Khan). Owing to unforeseen events, she finds herself marrying Veer’s brother, Deva (Ansh Bagri).

However, a tragic incident leads to her being possessed by the spirit of a tigress (Baghin), triggering a vengeful quest against those accountable for her untimely demise.

‘Baghin’ will stream on Atrangii OTT from February 8.