Saahil Uppal on his character in ‘Fuh Se Fantasy’ season 2

Actor Saahil Uppal is set to feature in upcoming episodes of the recently released season of ‘Fuh Se Fantasy’. Sahil says after essaying a business tycoon or a gentleman, he, for the first time, will be seen playing a middle class boy.

Saahil said: “I’m delighted to be part of this beautiful series. This is my second show on the digital platform after Challava in 2022. I don’t want to be categorised with any particular platform. As an actor, I wish to grow while playing challenging and layered roles in interesting stories. I’m doing TV, and have also acted in a film titled First Second Chance. And in future too I wish to act for all the platforms and connect with their audience. I feel each platform has its own merits.”

Talking about his role, he added: “I play a young Chandigarh guy, Raunak who has a celebrity crush. And he’s always engaged behind her updates and he finally makes a way to her. This is a very interesting story based on a common fantasy that we all live for our celebrity crush.”

He concluded saying the role in the series was completely opposite to what he had played previously.

“I had mostly played a powerful role of a business tycoon, or a gentleman. I’m mostly caste to that category. But it is the first time I’m playing a middle class guy from the north. This was very new to me hence I enjoyed shooting and the experience with the team and our director was amazing and will be memorable.”

Sahil, who has previously played a lead role in TV shows like ‘Pinjra Khoobsurti Ka’, ‘Jyoti… Umeedon Se Sajee’, ‘Ek Shringaar Swabhiman’ is paired opposite actress Kanika Mann in ‘Fuh Se Fantasy’ season 2.