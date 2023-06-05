scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur' among 50 all-time most popular Indian web series

One of India's second generation of streaming shows 'Sacred Games' and 'Mirzapur' have emerged as the table toppers

By Agency News Desk
'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur' among 50 all-time most popular Indian web series

One of India’s second generation of streaming shows ‘Sacred Games’ and ‘Mirzapur’ have emerged as the table toppers on the list of IMDb top 50 all-time most popular Indian web series.

Interestingly, both the shows belong to the genre of crime thrillers, a space that the OTT platforms aim to leverage and rightly so given the audience response to titles that have a good mix of crime and thrill. Crime genre occupies 30 out of 50 slots on the list.

Vikramaditya Motwane, showrunner and co-director of ‘Sacred Games’, said: “I’m absolutely honoured and delighted by the fact that ‘Sacred Games’ has been ranked at No. 1 by IMDb users. A huge thanks to all the amazing people who’ve loved the show and, as always, an even bigger thanks and congratulations to the incredible cast and crew.”

Pankaj Tripathi has played prominent roles in three out of the top 10 web series on the list in titles such as ‘Sacred Games’, ‘Mirzapur’, and ‘Criminal Justice’.

Karan Anshuman, who co-created ‘Mirzapur’ with Puneet Krishna said: “This recognition from IMDb truly reflects the transformative journey of content available to Indian viewers via the internet. As for what’s next, we’re all set to keep the momentum going, with a dash of unpredictability and a sprinkle of surprise-just like any binge-worthy series.”

Other shows that have found a place in the top 5 of the IMDb top 50 all-time most popular Indian web series are Hansal Mehta’s ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’, the hugely popular ‘The Family Man’, which stars Manoj Bajpayee as a secret service agent, and ‘Aspirants’ which shows the world of UPSC preparations.

Pratik Gandhi, who played the lead in ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’, said: “I am fortunate to have got a chance to work with Hansal Mehta and be a part of the show. I can say that my life can be defined before Scam and after Scam. I am truly grateful for how the show continues to receive love from IMDb and its audiences worldwide, even years after its release. Safe to say, we proudly scammed our way to glory.”

Other shows on the list are ‘Kota Factory’, ‘Panchayat’, ‘Paatal Lok’, ‘Special OPS’, ‘Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side’, ‘Farzi’, ‘Inside Edge’, ‘Aarya’, ‘Gullak’, ‘TVF Pitchers’, ‘Rocket Boys’, ‘Delhi Crime’ and others.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India have their task cut out in WTC final
Next article
Sushmita Sen wraps up Season 3 of 'Aarya' with a dance and a hug
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC orders shifting of minor, who refused MTP, to children's home for safe delivery

Sports

Sakshi, Bajrang rejoin duties in Railways, refute claims of withdrawing from protest (Ld)

Technology

'Grant 'Make in India' policy benefit in tender': Antivirus developer's plea in Delhi HC

Health & Lifestyle

Indian nurses hoping to work in Ireland stuck in visa 'logjam': Report

Technology

Scientists find new type of cosmic threads in Milky Way

News

Hansal Mehta shares his 'cardinal rule' while crafting characters

News

Amey Wagh calls Arshad Warsi a ‘chameleon’!

Sports

French Open: 'Clash we've been all waiting for', says Tsitsipas on quarterfinal showdown with Alcaraz

Sports

Vernacular gaming platform Winzo preparing to launch in Brazil

News

Steven Caple Jr on inclusivity in Hollywood: 'It opens the door more'

Technology

Android 14 may include advanced memory protection feature

Technology

Nearly 4K people lost their jobs in US due to AI in May: Report

News

Harman Baweja was 'genuinely reluctant' to do the part in 'Scoop'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kangana Ranaut sports a ‘saggi phool’: ‘Even Indians don’t know about their heritage’

News

Akshay Kumar greeted with loud cheers in Delhi's Jama Masjid area

News

Ridhi Dogra, Barun Sobti's ideas of love clash in 'Badtameez Dil' trailer

News

Gufi Paintal created an identity with just one character: Raza Murad

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new calling button on iOS beta

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US