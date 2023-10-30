'Sad, this heritage is coming to end' says Romanch Mehta as 'Kaali Peeli' taxis go off route

Actor Romanch Mehta, known for his roles in ‘Kulfi Kumar Bajewala’ and ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’, opened up about his memories with the iconic ‘Kaali Peeli’ taxis, and shared his concerns for the drivers.

The ‘Kaali-Peeli’ taxis which have become synonymous with Mumbai over the years, will no longer be in operation from Monday. These Premier Padmini four-wheelers have played a crucial role in the life of this city for the past six decades, serving everyone from actors to business professionals.

Romanch said: “The Kaali Peeli taxis have always been a significant part of Mumbai’s identity, and I’ve seen them throughout my time in the city. They are more than just taxis; they are a symbol of Bombay’s heritage, especially in areas like Bandra.”

“Whenever we needed transportation, we would rely on these black and yellow taxis, so their discontinuation will undoubtedly be missed by everyone. I’m not sure how we’ll manage without them,” he shared.

Expressing concerns about the drivers, he said: “I also wonder about the drivers who made their living by driving these iconic yellow taxis. What will their future look like now? The Kaali Peeli taxis were a source of pride for Mumbai and a crucial part of its identity, and it’s sad to see this heritage come to an end.”

Romanch went on: “I’m curious to see what will replace them in the era of modernisation and development. While progress is undoubtedly good, there’s a certain nostalgia associated with these old memories.”

“It’s funny how certain experiences stay with us and become a part of our memories. Just as there used to be double-decker buses in the past, the discontinuation of the black and yellow taxis represents another change. It will be different, and a piece of our hearts will always long for those times when black and yellow taxis were a common sight,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Romanch has wrapped up shooting for the web series ‘Bhagin,’ featuring a stellar cast including Aneri Vajani, Ansh Bagri, Krip Suri, Zeeshan Khan, Mridula Oberoi, Iqbal Azad, Khushi Mishra, and Dolphin Dubey in pivotal roles.

The release date and trailer for the web series will be unveiled soon.