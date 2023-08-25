scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Sahil Khattar says his 'Bajao' character is a robust mixture of brain and brawn

Actor Sahil Khattar has shared that his character in 'Bajao' is a mixture of brain and brawn, someone who is highly intelligent and has low patience.

By Agency News Desk
Sahil Khattar says his 'Bajao' character is a robust mixture of brain and brawn
Sahil Khattar _ pic courtesy instagram

Actor Sahil Khattar, whose streaming show ‘Bajao’ released on Friday, has shared that his character in the show is a mixture of brain and brawn, someone who is highly intelligent and has low patience.

For his role in the series, Sahil underwent physical transformation. Talking about his part in the series, the actor said: “I am playing Dhaari Punia in ‘Bajao’. He is this Haryanvi guy who is very robust and a mixture of brain and brawn. He is the one who brings in all jugaad and plans for everybody to get out of problems. I am originally from Panchkula which is next to Chandigarh. When I represented India in this sport called Roller Hockey, we had a lot of guys from places like Kurukshetra, Rohtak, Hisar and Karnal.”

He further mentioned: “So whilst spending time with them I learnt a lot about the Haryanvi dialect. I always had this thing in me. And I believe in every actor there lies an Aamir Khan, so for my need for perfection I actually underwent a workshop and I figured out how much dialect needs to be used where all. So we have gone ahead with only 10 to 20 per cent of the accent and not just that, I watched a lot of shows, films etc and did my research just to get the accent perfect.”

“These aspiring guys in Haryana have this very peculiar body language, so we have tried to achieve things to this level. Guys from Haryana are very quirky and they have a very dry humour, so we have tried to inculcate this too,” he concluded.

‘Bajao’ is streaming on JioCinema.

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Single Indian organisation facing 2,152 cyber attacks, 20% up YoY
Next article
Miley Cyrus calls her song 'Used To Be Young' a tribute to 'who we were, are, will be'
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US