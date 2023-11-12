Saiyami Kher to have a working Diwali in Georgia, shooting for ‘Special Ops’ new season

Actress Saiyami Kher, currently in Georgia for the shooting of her upcoming project ‘Special Ops’, will be celebrating Diwali away from her family for the first time. Traditionally spent in her hometown Nashik, Diwali holds a special place in Saiyami’s heart which shares this joyous occasion with her parents and extended family each year.

Saiyamisaid: “While I’ll miss the festivities in Nashik, being on set with my incredible crew and director has its own charm. There’s nothing like working. Every film set, they become our family for that time. So yes I’ll miss being home but being on set is also home.”

Known for her love of traditional Diwali delicacies, Saiyami is determined to bring the festive spirit to the sets.

“I may be away from home, but I won’t miss out on the joy of relishing home-cookedDiwalidelights. It’s all about creating a festive atmosphere wherever I am,” she added.

Despite the physical distance from her family, Saiyami Kher remains connected with the spirit of Dali, embracing the traditions and camaraderie on the sets of ‘SpecialOps’.