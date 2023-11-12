scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Saiyami Kher to have a working Diwali in Georgia, shooting for ‘Special Ops’ new season

Saiyami Kher, currently in Georgia for the shooting of her upcoming project 'Special Ops', will be celebrating Diwali away from her family for the first time.

By Agency News Desk
Saiyami Kher to have a working Diwali in Georgia, shooting for 'Special Ops' new season
Saiyami Kher to have a working Diwali in Georgia, shooting for 'Special Ops' new season _ pic courtesy news agency

Actress Saiyami Kher, currently in Georgia for the shooting of her upcoming project ‘Special Ops’, will be celebrating Diwali away from her family for the first time. Traditionally spent in her hometown Nashik, Diwali holds a special place in Saiyami’s heart which shares this joyous occasion with her parents and extended family each year.

Saiyamisaid: “While I’ll miss the festivities in Nashik, being on set with my incredible crew and director has its own charm. There’s nothing like working. Every film set, they become our family for that time. So yes I’ll miss being home but being on set is also home.”

Known for her love of traditional Diwali delicacies, Saiyami is determined to bring the festive spirit to the sets.

“I may be away from home, but I won’t miss out on the joy of relishing home-cookedDiwalidelights. It’s all about creating a festive atmosphere wherever I am,” she added.

Despite the physical distance from her family, Saiyami Kher remains connected with the spirit of Dali, embracing the traditions and camaraderie on the sets of ‘SpecialOps’.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Top 10 movie tracks to add sparkle to your Diwali celebrations
Next article
Virtual reality experiences can alleviate fear, phobias
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US