By Agency News Desk
Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bawaal' starring Varun Dhawan becomes one of the most viewed movies of the week

Within its first week of release, Hindi film ‘Bawaal’, which stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has taken India by storm, garnering widespread attention and acclaim.

According to a media consulting firm, the film has already surpassed seven million views, solidifying its position as a major hit.

The film’s captivating narrative delves into the challenges experienced within a relationship, beautifully weaving a tale of rediscovery for Ajay (played by Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (played by Janhvi Kapoor).

The heartfelt portrayal of their love story has struck a chord with audiences, earning abundant praise and appreciation for its storytelling, performances, production design and direction. It appears that the film’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures,

The film is directed by the much-acclaimed Nitesh Tiwari, who is known for films such as ‘Dangal’, ‘Chillar Party’ and ‘Chhichhore’.

‘Bawaal’ is currently streaming on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories.

