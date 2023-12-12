Sanjana Sanghi: Being 'dolled up' is tedious & unnatural for me

Actress Sanjana Sanghi has shared that being dolled up for the characters is far more ‘tedious’ for her, and said how she finds it more ‘unnatural’. Sanjana made her acting debut as a child artist in ‘Rockstar’, and she had her breakthrough with the romantic drama film ‘Dil Bechara’, starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sanjana said she is the happiest person if she has to perform completely ‘raw’ on the screen.

“Personally for me being dolled up is far more tedious. I find it more unnatural to me. If you tell me to turn up on set and not do hair and makeup, and just perform then I am the happiest person. That’s really who I am,” said Sanjana.

The actress shared how her debut role of ‘Kizie Basu’ in the movie ‘Dil Bechara’ was completely raw.

“So I am attracted to that, because it comes more naturally to me,” shared Sanjana.

On what process she follows to choose roles, the 27-year-old actress said: “I think it is a bit of a process of ‘what you seek is seeking you’. As I am doing more films I am realising that the choices I am making are obviously a reflection of somewhere there is a void I am trying to fill as an artist.”

Sanjana said she chose to become an artist because there is some unresolved emotional conflict.

“I feel that we are trying to find a solution for. And I through every character personally I know that’s the journey I am on. So sometimes a bubbly Katty, sometimes an innocent Manjari, sometimes responsible and vulnerable Sakshi. I think that’s the journey and one is very grateful that through and all the genres are not repeating themselves,” she said.

The actress said: “It’s gone from a romantic tragedy to action film, to an adventure drama to now this thriller. And I think that’s every actor’s dream. So, I hope that this continues.”

Sanjana was recently seen in the thriller film ‘Kadak Singh’, starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead.

Speaking about working with the acclaimed actor, Sanjana has called it beautiful.

“There is an immense comfort, mutual respect, and I knew that this is going to be my adventure that can transform me as an actor. And it did. Doing workshops and spending so many months with Pankaj sir has made me view the world and acting so differently,” she said.

Sanjana concluded, saying, “And it has given me the confidence that I can bat on the same pitch with him. I purely felt it was a responsibility, and I have to put it all to live up to it.”

‘Kadak Singh’ is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Pankaj plays the character of A.K. Shrivastav, a man suffering from retrograde amnesia who gets caught in a web of lies as he tries to recover his memory.

The movie is streaming on ZEE5.