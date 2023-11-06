scorecardresearch
Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday brew up storm with conversations around exes in ‘Koffee With Karan 8’

The upcoming episode of the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ will see Bollywood divas Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday gracing the couch.

By Agency News Desk
The upcoming episode of the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ will see Bollywood divas Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday gracing the couch. The episode promises to be a fun ride as the conversation will centre on ex-partners of the actresses. A whole lot of laughter, revelations and candid conversations will fill up the episode as the show host Karan Joharreveals: “You both have ex-boyfriends in common.”

The show promos also has KJo throwing in another interesting question, as he asks: “One thing Ananya has, that you don’t?”

“A night manager” quips Sara Ali Khan.

Well, Karan leaves no stone unturned in spilling some gossip. He asks Ananya: “How are you managing your nights? You have not been a bit gumraahh in love?”

“Aashiqui aisi hi hoti hai,” said Ananya Panday

The above exchange between the three of them are about actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who is known for ‘The Night Manager’, ‘Gumraahh’ and ‘Aashiqui 2’.

The conversations on season 8 are edgier, crazier and candid with no room to escape.

The new season unleashed controversy since the first episode when star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stirred a pot. The second episode saw siblings Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Agency News Desk
