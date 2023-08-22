scorecardresearch
Seerat Kapoor roped in for 'BhamaKalapam 2'

Seerat Kapoor, who recently announced her collaboration after eight years with Sharwanand for an untitled romantic comedy

Actress Seerat Kapoor, who recently announced her collaboration after eight years with Sharwanand for an untitled romantic comedy, will soon be seen in the upcoming streaming film ‘BhamaKalapam 2’.The actress recently took to her social media and shared the news with her followers as she put up a picture from her trials.

In the picture, she can be seen sporting a shimmery outfit rounded up with her curls. She captioned the picture, “Onto My Next Set #bhamakalapam2″.

The actress is a new induction in the franchise.

On Seerat being the part of the series, a source from the sets revealed, “Seerat is set to play a character that is not only glamorous but also witty and mysterious. She is going to be seen in a very glamorous avatar.”

The source further mentioned, “Seerat Kapoor’s character in ‘BhamaKalapam 2’ draws inspiration from her own Bollywood debut film ‘Maarrich’, where she played a role that left the audience intrigued and impressed. With her knack for portraying complex characters, Seerat is expected to bring a unique depth to her character in this web series as well and the makers had got impressed and have decided to bring that sought of character in this series as well”

The actress had also posted a slew of pictures from the sets where she looked glamorous in a mini one-piece with her tresses left open with perfect makeup and posing at a bar in front of the camera. She has already completed the first schedule of her series and now will soon fly to Hyderabad to complete her second schedule.

Meanwhile, Seerat will also be seen playing a very pivotal role in Dil Raju’s ‘Aakasam Dati Vasthava’. She recently completed her first schedule with her debut co-star Sharwanand for her upcoming rom-com film in London.

