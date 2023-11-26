scorecardresearch
Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy reveal their favourite track from ‘The Archies’

Shankar–Ehsaan have shared their favourite track from the album, one that is heavily rock and roll.

Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy reveal their favourite track from 'The Archies'

Music composers Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, who are enjoying response to the recently released album of the upcoming streaming film ‘The Archies’, have shared their favourite track from the album, one that is heavily rock and roll.

The composer attended the music launch of their album in Mumbai and spoke about the album, its texture and how it was brought to life.

Talking about their experience of creating music for the film, they said: “With ‘The Archies’ music, we’ve aimed to create something refreshing for the audiences. The ‘60s music adds a unique vibe, complemented by a talented team of musicians and lyricists.”

They further mentioned their favourite track from the album: “Our personal favourite has to be ‘Plum Pudding’ and we’re excited to see how audiences respond to it and our other songs.”

Composer, Singer, lyricist Ankur Tewar also shared his excitement on the full album release saying, “Working on this album has been an incredibly exciting and collaborative process. I had a blast creating music with a ’60s vibe and collaborating with talented artists spanning generations like Javed Akhtar Sir, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy and Dot. As musicians, working with Zoya Akhtar was an enriching experience, her clear vision made the entire process quite seamless.”

‘The Archies’ album features collaborations with artistes including lyricist Javed Akhtar and Dot, music composers Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy and singers like Arijit Singh, Ankur Tewari and The Islanders. The film’s music is now available on all streaming platforms.

A heartfelt coming-of-age tale set in the idyllic backdrop of the 1960s, ‘The Archies’ is a collaborative effort between Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics, and Graphic India. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film arrives on Netflix worldwide on December 7, 2023.

Entertainment Today

