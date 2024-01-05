Friday, January 5, 2024
Sharad Kelkar: Animation gives us power to draw the audience in

Sharad Kelkar, has shared how the series is enjoyed by people of all ages, and said that animation gives us the power to draw the audience in.

Actor Sharad Kelkar, who is the voice of Ravan in the upcoming series ‘The Legend of Hanuman 3’, has shared how the series is enjoyed by people of all ages, and said that animation gives us the power to draw the audience in.

The show brings together viewers from different age groups, making it enjoyable for everyone.

Talking about the same, Sharad said: “I think we can take a lot of liberty with animation. We can create anything from our imagination. Technically also with animation, we can achieve a lot more by creating a very visually immersive world around the story, which is harder to bring alive in live action, especially when creating a show like this.”

The ‘Bhoomi’ actor went on to say, “You can create a fantasy medium with animation which is why it’s very popular with kids. I learned this from my daughter. She literally feels that if she’s watching some animation, she is in that world.”

“But with this show we have drawn in all age groups and families as well. Animation gives us that power to draw the audience in. It’s very inclusive,” he added.

Sharad has earlier lent his voice to the characters like Malcolm for ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’, Ronan the Accuser for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, and ‘Captain Marvel’, Deckard Shaw for ‘Furious 7’, Raghav for ‘Adipurush’, Amrendra Baahubali for the movie ‘Baahubali’, among many others.

‘The Legend of Hanuman Season 3’ is slated to release on January 12, showcasing the timeless tales of Ramayana as the saga of Hanuman unfolds.

It is produced by Graphic India and created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J Kang and Charuvi Agrawal.

It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

