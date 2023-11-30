‘Shehar Lakhot’, ‘Dhootha’ & ‘800’ promise a week full of cinematic thrills

The first week of December has an array of exciting new titles on OTT ranging from noir crime drama to supernatural suspense thriller to adventure film and biographical sports drama. Here is a list of five titles on various OTT platforms that have caught the attention for this week.

Shehar Lakhot

The noir crime drama features Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Kubbra Sait, and Shruthy Menon in the lead roles. An action-packed and edge-filled drama, the series blends in a lot of dark and bloody elements with a twisted sense of comedy, presenting some very grisly scenarios in a morbidly comical fashion, showcasing its tilt towards the black-comedy style.

Directed and co-written by Navdeep Singh, the eight-episode series also features Manu Rishi Chadha, Kashyap Shangari, Manjiri Pupala, Shruti Jolly, Gyan Prakash, and Abhilash Thapliyal. It is streaming on Prime Video from November 30.

Dhootha

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni will mark his debut on OTT with the supernatural suspense thriller series ‘Dhootha’. He plays the role of Sagar, an ambitious and successful journalist who finds himself engulfed by supernatural events that are at the nexus of many mysterious and gruesome deaths, and are now shadowing over his family.

The eight-episode series also features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Prachi Desai playing pivotal roles. Helmed by national award-winning director Vikram Kumar, the series unfolds as an atmospheric, supernatural thriller – a mesmerising tapestry of tension and mystery that holds viewers spellbound until the very end. The thriller drama will premiere on Prime Video on December 1.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The action adventure film directed by James Mangold, is the sequel of 2008 ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’, and the fifth and final installment in the Indiana Jones film series.

Featuring Harrison Ford, John Rhys-Davies, and Karen Allen reprising their roles as Indiana Jones, Sallah, and Marion Ravenwood, respectively, new cast members include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen.

Set in 1969, the film follows Indy and his estranged goddaughter, Helena, who are trying to locate a powerful artifact before Jurgen Voller, a Nazi-turned-NASA scientist who plans to use it to alter the outcome of World War II. It will stream from December 1 on Disney+.

800

The Tamil biographical sports film based on the life and career of Sri Lankan international cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, the highest wicket-taker in the history of cricket. The film is directed by M.S. Sripathy, and stars Madhur Mittal in the lead role. It will stream on JioCinema on December 2.

Sweet Home season 2

It is a South Korean web series in which a world where desire turns monstrous. The Green Home survivors and Hyun-su each fight to survive in new places, while other beings and mysterious phenomena emerge. It will stream on Netflix on December 1.