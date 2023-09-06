scorecardresearch
Shivin Narang: What made 'Aakhri Sach' great was talented people coming together

Shivin Narang shared his experience working with the ensemble cast and the lead actress Tamannaah Bhatia. 

By Agency News Desk
Actor Shivin Narang, who has made his OTT debut with the show ‘Aakhri Sach’, shared his experience working with the ensemble cast and the lead actress Tamannaah Bhatia. Narang is best known for his portrayal of Rudra Roy in romantic-thriller ‘Beyhadh 2’.

In the investigative drama ‘Aakhri Sach’, Shivin plays the character of Aman. The show stars Tamannaah Bhatia as Inspector Anya, Abhishek Banerjee as Bhuvan, Pratik Sehajpal, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra.

Playing a character that’s caught in the storm of complex events, Shivin shared: “I have mostly seen Tamannaah in glamorous roles and seeing her as a cop was incredible. I understand the intensity of the story, as we all come from different backgrounds.”

“From theatre to cinema, we had cast from different aspects of life and contributed to a great teamwork. All in all, what made ‘Aakhri Sach’ great was talented people coming together and collaborating for something so intriguing,” he added.

One night, one family, multiple deaths, an investigating officer and various theories, ‘Aakhri Sach’ is inspired by true events. Set against the backdrop of simmering tension, the series delves into the lives of each character as Tamannaah, playing the role of Anya, the lead investigative officer, embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths.

Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, ‘Aakhri Sach’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

