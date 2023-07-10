scorecardresearch
Shriya Pilgaonkar awaits 'Ishq-e-nadaan' release as she wraps up 'The Broken News 2' schedule

Shriya Pilgaonkar awaits the release of her next film 'Ishq-e-nadaan' and has simultaneously wrapped up the schedule of 'The Broken News 2'

Shriya Pilgaonkar awaits 'Ishq-e-nadaan' release
Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, who is known for her work in the streaming show ‘Mirzapur’, has her hands full as she awaits the release of her next film ‘Ishq-e-nadaan’ and has simultaneously wrapped up the schedule of her another streaming show ‘The Broken News 2’

In ‘Broken News’, Shriya portrays a spirited journalist which also earned her massive accolades. Shriya shared some wrap images with her co-stars and team and is excited for the audience to see season 2 very soon.

Sharing her enthusiasm, the actress said: “I am absolutely thrilled about both ‘Ishq-e-nadaan’ and ‘The Broken News’ Season 2. Each character I have portrayed this year has been exciting, different and allowed me to delve into diverse realms of storytelling. Madhu from ‘Taaza Khabar’ was sassy and ambitious , while Radha from ‘The Broken News’ Season 2 is fiercely dedicated to fighting the war between news and fake stories.”

“As for Siya in ‘Ishq-e-Nadaan’, she’s a young girl who is navigating relationships and the complexities of love and family dynamics. I want to focus on doing both good films and series in different genres,” she added.

‘Ishq-e-nadaan’ is set to be released on July 14 on Jio Cinema.

