Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen are very compassionate on set, says Vikas Kumar

Actor and dialogue coach Vikas Kumar has compared his ‘Aarya 3’ co-star and lead actress of the show Sushmita Sen with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, saying that both are exceptionally compassionate on the sets, and with their teams.

Vikas will be seen as ACP Khan in the crime thriller drama ‘Aarya’ season 3.

In admiration of Sushmita’s warmth and talent, Vikas likened her to SRK. He emphasised Sushmita’s compassion on set, particularly in the way she interacts with everyone, showering them with genuine hugs.

Elaborating on the same, Vikas said: “I found Sushmita to be very compassionate on set – the way she is with everyone, from the director, co-actors and the spot-boy, the way she meets them and hugs them – there is no one else in the industry that gives hugs as good as her.”

“If I have to compare Sushmita to one actor – it would be with Shah Rukh Khan, and I have made this comparison in front of her also and she likes it. From what I have heard about SRK – how when he comes on set, the entire aura changes but yet when he meets you, he just builds a personal connection and Sushmita is also the same,” he said.

Vikas added: “As an actor, she is amazing and I don’t think anyone else could play the role of Aarya – the don and the mother, she has both in equal measure and the ability to play them.”

The show is headlined by actress Sushmita, who plays the titular character Aarya Sareen. In the third season, Aarya has her eyes set on the supply and transportation of the narcotic drug but is intercepted by Ila Arun, who herself is the undisputed queen on the supply side.

Created and co-directed by the visionary Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya 3’ will air on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3.