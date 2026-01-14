Stranger Things’ Joe Keery Headed to Marvel? New MCU Rumors Spark Fan Frenzy

With Stranger Things officially approaching its final chapter, fans are turning their attention to what’s next for its beloved cast. Among the actors generating the most buzz is Joe Keery, best known for his breakout role as Steve Harrington. Now, fresh rumours suggest Keery may be preparing to trade Hawkins for the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and the internet is already casting him in superhero roles.

Online speculation recently linked Keery to major MCU characters such as Harry Osborn in Spider-Man: Brand New Day or Richard Rider, better known as Nova. While no official casting has been announced, Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman reportedly dismissed specific role claims but hinted that Keery is being considered for a significant part in the MCU. That alone has been enough to send fans into theory mode, with many pushing for him to take on the fiery antihero Ghost Rider.

According to reports from Screen Time, Richtman revealed that Joe Keery is on Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige’s radar and may have already had early discussions regarding a potential MCU role. With Marvel currently deep into its multiverse saga, the door is wide open for new characters and fresh casting choices. Some fans believe Keery could be introduced in Marvel’s upcoming X-Men reboot, while others feel his charismatic yet edgy screen presence makes him a perfect fit for darker roles.

Meanwhile, Marvel is preparing to bring back familiar mutant faces before launching its reboot. Several original cast members from the 20th Century Fox X-Men films are confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday. Sir Ian McKellen will reprise his role as Magneto, alongside Patrick Stewart as Professor X. Joining them are Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, James Marsden as Cyclops, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, and Channing Tatum as Gambit. This nostalgic reunion sets the stage for Marvel’s next mutant era — potentially opening a path for new actors like Keery to join the franchise.

Joe Keery isn’t the only Stranger Things star being linked to Marvel. Sadie Sink is rumoured to appear in Spider-Man 4, though her character remains undisclosed. Caleb McLaughlin has also sparked speculation after sharing social media videos performing acrobatic stunts reminiscent of Spider-Man’s moves, leading fans to suggest he could play Miles Morales.

Marvel’s upcoming slate is already packed. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release on December 18, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027. Meanwhile, the X-Men reboot is still awaiting an official release date but is expected to arrive before 2030.

While Marvel has yet to confirm Joe Keery’s involvement, the possibility of Steve Harrington becoming a superhero has fans more excited than ever.