Stranger Things Isn’t Over Yet! Netflix Drops Emotional BTS Documentary on Final Season

While Stranger Things has officially reached the end of its story, Netflix is giving fans one last reason to return to Hawkins. The streaming giant has announced a special behind-the-scenes documentary titled One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, offering an intimate look at how the beloved series’ final chapter came together.

Set to premiere on January 12, the documentary dives deep into the making of Season 5, which marked the conclusion of the decade-long sci-fi phenomenon. Directed by Martina Radwan, the film follows the cast and crew throughout the filming process, capturing the emotional highs, creative challenges, and relentless effort behind bringing the final season to life.

According to Netflix, the documentary highlights the long days, intense pressure, and teamwork required to wrap up a show of Stranger Things’ scale. Produced by Angus Wall, Terry Leonard, and Kent Kubena under MakeMake Productions, the project benefits from Radwan’s extensive access. The director spent nearly a year on set while the final season was being filmed, documenting moments both on and off camera.

Radwan shared that she felt incredibly grateful for the opportunity to witness the creative process so closely. She described watching creators Matt and Ross Duffer and their team bring the story to its conclusion in real time as a rare and special experience. She also noted that she wished she could have documented earlier seasons, as cast and crew openly reflected on years of shared memories and growth.

Created by the Duffer Brothers and produced by Upside Down Pictures alongside 21 Laps Entertainment, Stranger Things has always been deeply personal for its creators. The Duffers revealed that the idea for the documentary stemmed from their own love of behind-the-scenes films. Growing up in North Carolina, far from Hollywood, they were inspired by making-of documentaries like The Lord of the Rings, which helped demystify large-scale filmmaking.

They believe such documentaries have become increasingly rare and wanted to revive that tradition. One Last Adventure aims to show fans and aspiring filmmakers what it truly takes to create a massive series—from creative stress and technical challenges to collaboration and trust.

Netflix has also released a trailer for the documentary, featuring emotional farewell moments, candid reflections, and heartfelt reactions from the cast as they say goodbye to the show.

The final season, released on New Year’s Eve, runs 128 minutes and is set in the fall of 1987. As the group reunites to face Vecna one last time, the documentary offers fans a final, emotional journey through the world of Stranger Things—before the lights go out for good.