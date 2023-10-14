Sumeet Vyas: Can't wait to bring a new chapter from our beloved characters’ life in ‘Permanent Roommates S3’

Actors Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh are all set to comeback together with the third season of the romantic drama ‘Permanent Roommates’. Its makers have released the trailer on Saturday. Featuring Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh in the lead roles, the series also stars highly versatile actors including Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sheeba Chaddha and Shishir Sharma in pivotal roles.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the lives of couple Mikesh (Sumeet Vyas) and Tanya (Nidhi Singh) who face an amusing conundrum in their relationship. With the duo wanting two different things from their future, as they navigate prospects of relocating to a different country; will this pose a threat to the happy live-in relationship.

Sumeet shared: “I am ecstatic to return as Mikesh for the latest season of Permanent Roommates. Working alongside the talented Nidhi once again feels like a reunion with an old friend, and I can’t wait to bring an interesting new chapter from our beloved characters’ life once more.

“It’s been an incredible journey since our first two seasons that received tremendous love and support from viewers across. With it now having found a home on Prime Video, it is truly exciting to see how our special show will be embraced by audiences globally through the service.”

Nidhi added that she is absolutely thrilled to be back with Permanent Roommates after all these years.

“It’s been a fantastic journey for both Sumeet and I. #Tankesh fans are in for a treat as the heartwarming story moves forward with triple the fun and drama.”

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Shreyansh Pandey, Season 3 of ‘Permanent Roommates’ will premiere on Prime Video from 18 October.