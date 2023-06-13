scorecardresearch
Superhero series 'Superman and Lois' gets renewed for season 4

By Agency News Desk
The television series ‘Superman and Lois’, has been renewed for Season 4. The upcoming season will run for 10 episodes.

The American television network The CW, best known for its DC superhero shows such as ‘Arrow’, ‘The Flash’, ‘Supergirl’ and ‘Legends of Tomorrow’, has picked the series for the renewal.

As per ‘Deadline’, in addition to trimming the cast, the series likely would lean more heavily into its core premise as a family drama going forward while still honouring its superhero roots. The size of its order, 10 episodes vs. 13 for the other legacy CW series, also reflects its higher cost.

According to ‘Collider’, “‘Superman & Lois’ was already lucky to survive the overhaul at DC when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over. Fears that the series would be brought down amidst massive changes at the company were assuaged when Gunn assured that the series would get at least one or two more seasons to tell the story of the super couple.”

In a statement, Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment of The CW Network, said, “We are thrilled to bring All American: Homecoming and Superman & Lois back to The CW. These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fan bases in all of television.”

“We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons,” he added.

