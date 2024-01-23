Sushmita Sen: Being Aarya Sareen gave me a sense of power

Kya shikar karne wali sherni shikar ban sakti hai? Our roaring sherni, Aarya Sareen is ready to unleash her fury, with her claws all out for what could be her aakhri vaar! Disney+ Hotstar today dropped the trailer of the critically acclaimed franchise – Aarya for Season 3. All this time, it was Aarya against the world for her family but what happens when all odds are against our sherni? Get ready to witness Aarya in all her glory with guns blazing in Aarya Antim Vaar releasing on 9th February 2024 exclusively only on Disney+ Hotstar.

The International Emmy nominated series Aarya returns for her deadliest move ever with Aarya Antim Vaar, which will decide the fate of Aarya Sareen. Created and co-directed by the ace filmmaker Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, Aarya Antim Vaar boasts of talented ensemble cast including Sushmita Sen, Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat and Vishwajeet Pradhan amongst others.

Creator, Co-producer and Co-Director of Aarya (S1, S2 and S3), Ram Madhvani said, “Aarya has been a reflection of the impact the fearless women in my life have had on me. When we first sketched out the character, it was just an idea of a fiery woman taking on the world and owning her choices that were made for her but Sushmita Sen came onboard and made that figment of our idea into a person who has been loved and appreciated so much in the past years.”

“As we all prepare for Aarya’s antim vaar where all the odds are against her, trying to take her down, I’d like to lay it out to the audience that be ready as all hell is going to break loose and they will witness a ghayal sherni in action like never before. She will do anything to protect her family and will pay the price for it. This is an emotional season, all about sacrifice. I cannot thank the entire team and Disney+ Hotstar enough for bringing Aarya Antim Vaar to life exactly how we envisioned it.”

Sushmita Sen, who plays the fearless sherni in Disney+ Hotstar’s Aarya Antim Vaar said, “It all started when Aarya’s family was shredded into pieces. Despite the messes and the misses, she rose to become the fearless sherni of the business but now it’s beyond just playing a part in this game, it is justice. Despite whatever destiny holds for Aarya Sareen as she makes her fearless attack.”

“Being Aarya Sareen on screen gave me a sense of power during times when I could not pick myself up. She gave me a new ground to explore as an actor and tune-in my emotional sensibilities and now that she gives her all and sacrifices everything for her family, it all feels more than personal. Aarya’s on-screen family is today my off-screen family and will continue to be. This trailer of Aarya Antim Vaar is just a peek into the showdown that Aarya is going to witness and how she meets her destiny with a bang! I’m grateful to Ram Madhvani and Disney+ Hotstar for giving me such a timeless character that is loved by all.”

Ila Arun who essays the role of Nalini Sa in Disney+ Hotstar’s Aarya Antim Vaar said, “Disney+ Hotstar’s Aarya has given me a character of a lifetime. I never imagined myself playing a deadly mafia queen with so many complexities and looking back, I see the hard work and fun we had in making it happen.”

“Being the biggest odd against Aarya was personally challenging because I saw her as the epitome of fierceness and kept thinking to myself, how can I go against her? The journey so far just scratched the surface of what’s to come next in Aarya Antim Vaar because when two shernis go for their aakhri vaar, a storm is guaranteed! I think the audience is in for an ultimate showdown and I can’t wait for everyone enjoy it.”

Sikandar Kher, playing the role of Daulat in Disney+ Hotstar’s Aarya Antim Vaar said, “Daulat has taught me how silence can be so powerful and dangerous at the same time. He has been a rock-solid support to Aarya and her family but in Season 3 he carved his own path to discover what’s more to life.”

“However, if Aarya is ever in danger, Daulat will find his way to fight the battle alongside her. Now that Aarya is preparing for her risk-fuelled vaar, Daulat will be right behind strengthening that vaar. The entire team of Aarya and I cannot wait to bring you this thrilling chapter – Aarya Antim Vaar, so get ready to stream it exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO of Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India, said, “Throughout the seasons, we’ve been introduced to various facets of Aarya’s character. However, Aarya Antim Vaar unveils a side of her that’s both familiar and refreshingly new. Our long standing association with Disney+ Hotstar with Aarya has been loved and appreciated by people across the world, and now it’s time to see our Aarya play what could be her Antim vaar. As a co-producer, being part of this transformative journey fills me with immense pride and partnering with Disney+ Hotstar over the course of this journey has been a great experience. I’m excited for the audiences to see Aarya’s journey unfold very soon on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Join the storm and roar as loud as you can as Disney+ Hotstar drops the trailer of Aarya Antim Vaar, streaming exclusively from 9th February 2024!